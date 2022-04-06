Ontario is now seeing an estimated 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day

Still, the overall increase in hospitalizations will put additional strain on the health-care system already “experiencing a serious staffing crisis,” Barrett said. “I’m not sure how this significantly depleted workforce is expected to help support health system recovery while simultaneously dealing with a new surge of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.”

According to Public Health Ontario’s most recent weekly epidemiological summary, 890 health-care workers tested positive for the virus during the week of March 13-19. That rose to 1,176 — an increase of about 30 per cent — during the week of March 20-26.

The last three weeks have also seen a steady rise in the number of reported outbreaks in vulnerable settings — one of the few metrics remaining in Ontario to gauge the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, there were 180 seniors homes reporting active outbreaks, up from 144 a week ago, and more than double the 85 homes reporting outbreaks on March 16.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist at University Health Network, said there is an expected rise in hospitalizations, but it’s not yet clear how big this wave will get and how significantly it will impact the province.

“What is always true, though, is that this virus disproportionately impacts vulnerable individuals and at-risk communities,” he said, speaking to the Star during a break from seeing patients on the COVID ward at Toronto General Hospital. “And it’s going to do that again this time around.”

In this wave, it appears the elderly and those who are immunocompromised are more likely than younger individuals to get severely ill with the virus and require hospital care, Bogoch said.

In a Wednesday afternoon tweet, Dr. Kevin Smith, president and CEO of UHN, said the hospital system was caring for 30 COVID inpatients, up from six the previous week.

“We are truly seeing a lot more cases of COVID (at UHN) these past few days. So much so that staffing is challenging once again,” Smith tweeted, adding that wearing masks, handwashing, distancing and getting vaccinated help curb the virus’s spread.

Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital, said the province can take a number of measures to help blunt the impact of the sixth wave. First, he said the government should change the definition of “fully vaccinated” to three doses given the high uptake of two shots but relatively low uptake of third shots. (Only about 50 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received a third shot.)

“The benefit in terms of preventing hospitalizations is massive, especially for older people,” Warner said.

“I think the government and the public health officers have really failed in communicating that this is a three-shot vaccine. They need to change the definition … not for the purpose of reinstituting passports or mandates, but for the purpose of being honest about what is actually required to protect you from hospitalization.”

Beginning Thursday, the province will begin administering fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ontarians aged 60 and older and First Nations, Métis and Inuit over 18 and their household family members.

Warner also said masking mandates should be reinstituted in certain settings such as grocery stores and pharmacies so that immunocompromised or medically frail individuals can do essential tasks without fear of contracting COVID. Schools should also reinstate mask requirements, he said, noting that kids in many of Toronto’s most vulnerable neighbourhoods live in multi-generational homes with grandparents who may not be fully vaccinated.

“Those are the people who end up in hospital,” he said.

Kenyon Wallace is a Toronto-based investigative reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @KenyonWallace or reach him via email: kwallace@thestar.ca

Megan Ogilvie is a Toronto-based health reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @megan_ogilvie