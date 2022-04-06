'WARNING': Massive recall of Kinder eggs and chocolates sold across Canada due to possible Salmonella contamination

Ferrero Canada Ltd. is recalling multiple Kinder brand chocolate products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency revealed Wednesday (April 6).

The recalled products have been sold nationally, the CFIA said in its "food recall warning."

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor, the CFIA said.

"Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home (and) do not consume the recalled products. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased."

The recall was triggered by the company and there have been no reported illnesses as of yet.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products, it said.

If other "high-risk products" are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings. The CFIA said it is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

"Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," the CFIA warns. "Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis."

Here are photos of some of the recalled products: