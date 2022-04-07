The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Thursday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

5:51 a.m.: Experts say rapid antigen tests are emerging as an important tool as Canada’s pandemic strategy shifts from public health vigilance to an emphasis on personal responsibility.

But they warn that rapid test results should be read with caution because of limitations on diagnostic accuracy and precision.

A professor of biomedical engineering and immunology at University of Toronto says rapid tests are an easy and convenient way to help Canadians make better choices about their health and the safety of others.