Emma Teitel: City councillors who ended the mask mandate get to work from home. Not everyone is so lucky

Last month a lone Toronto city councillor voted against scrapping the city’s mask mandate. “I think it’s too soon,” Coun. John Filion of Willowdale told his colleagues via livestream about why the mandate ought to stick around a little longer.

“I think we’re doing it now because the province is doing it now. If the province had said end of April then we would have said end of April. And I think the province is just acting too soon,” Filion said.

“When do I think would be the right time? When numbers are much lower … I think we need to be in a position where we can better monitor the numbers before we lift the mask restrictions.”

Smart guy. It’s too bad Filion’s smarts didn’t sway his colleagues on council, nearly all of whom voted to allow the mask mandate to expire, in most cases from the comfort of their own homes.

In other words, a city council that was meeting virtually on account of a global pandemic — i.e. a council that was presumably not yet comfortable meeting in person — voted to scrap a public health measure that would impact people who have no choice but to meet their colleagues in person.

Fast forward roughly 30 days and Toronto is experiencing the fallout of that decision.

Of course, the sixth wave of COVID-19 in Ontario is not a direct result of the expiration of mask mandates. But scrapping those mandates certainly helped nudge it along.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province are up nearly 40 per cent since last week. Wastewater data indicates Ontario is seeing about 100,000 infections per day, the highest daily infection rate since the onset of the pandemic. However, in the absence of widespread PCR testing, it’s impossible to know the true span of the spread, and thus, it’s difficult to determine one’s own personal risk.

But the task if considerably less difficult for those of us who have the privilege to work from home and in doing so to cut back on our daily risk intake.

For example, when it comes to Toronto city council in the sixth wave, several of its members are still debating and voting on city matters from the comfort of their own homes. Committee meetings over the last several weeks were sparsely attended in person. This week’s council meetings were a mixed bag of in-person and virtual attendance. A little more than half of city council appeared to attend at least some part of Thursday’s meeting in person at city hall itself. Some councillors attended much of the meeting virtually and only entered the chamber in the flesh to speak on an item. Others appeared to stay home altogether. I don’t fault them for it.