A 79-year-old woman is dead in the U.S. and multiple injuries have been reported in Canada in relation to certain beds that health officials are warning cause "serious impact and crushing hazards."
As a result, more than 53,000 Bestar wall beds sold in Canada are being recalls.
Costco Canada issued an "important recall notice" on the beds, and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) states the beds were were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.
Failure to use a professional installer can lead to improper assembly and/or attachment to the wall structure and therefore may result in a sudden collapse of the wall bed, Health Canada said in its recall warning. "The beds can become detached from the wall and fall, posing a tip-over and entrapment hazard that can results in serious injury or death."
As of March 28, 2022, the company has received 15 reports of occurrences where the units have dislodged from the wall in Canada, and eight reports of injuries. In the United States, the company has received 61 reports of occurrences where the units have dislodged from the wall with 60 reports of injuries and 1 death.
The CPSC says a 79-year-old woman died after a Bestar wall bed fell on her, injuring her spine, back in July 2018.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wall beds and contact Bestar to determine whether they require a repair via reinstallation," Health Canada said.
Consumers who are uncertain whether their wall bed needs to be reinstalled are entitled to a free inspection.
If the bed requires reinstallation, consumers are advised to use a professional installer. Bestar will reimburse consumers for the reinstallation cost and expects that cost to range from CAD $216 - $263 for Above Top Shelf wall beds or CAD $430 - $527 for Below Top Shelf wall beds, Health Canada said.
