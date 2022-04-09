A 79-year-old woman is dead in the U.S. and multiple injuries have been reported in Canada in relation to certain beds that health officials are warning cause "serious impact and crushing hazards."

As a result, more than 53,000 Bestar wall beds sold in Canada are being recalls.

Costco Canada issued an "important recall notice" on the beds, and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) states the beds were were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.

Failure to use a professional installer can lead to improper assembly and/or attachment to the wall structure and therefore may result in a sudden collapse of the wall bed, Health Canada said in its recall warning. "The beds can become detached from the wall and fall, posing a tip-over and entrapment hazard that can results in serious injury or death."