The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Sunday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

7:50 a.m. As Quebec Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime arrived at a rally last Tuesday, he wore a mask, unlike most of the supporters he was greeting.

In a province where opposition parties have generally backed the government’s COVID-19 restrictions, Duhaime has built support through his opposition to lockdown measures. His party, which received less than two per cent of the vote in Quebec’s 2018 provincial election when it was led byAdrien Pouliot, is now regularly polling in second or third place.

“There’s a lot of people currently in Quebec who are upset, and I think we’re becoming the voice of those people,” Duhaime said in an interview last week. “For the last two years, with the management of the crisis, the government sacrificed a lot of people and those people have suffered a lot.”

But while Duhaime is tapping into people’s anger over pandemic restrictions, the mask he wore last week is a sign of the fine line he walks as he tries to turn his party into a genuine political force in the province ahead of an election this fall.

Read more from The Canadian Press.

7:30 a.m. When Ontario launched its rapid testing program in the fall of 2020, Premier Doug Ford touted the swabs as “game changers” in the pandemic battle. As infections ripped through front-line workers in hard-hit areas like Brampton and Toronto’s northwest corner, the province hailed the initiative as a vital tool to stem the tide.

Over the next 10 months, however, just one-fifth of the 20.7 million taxpayer-funded COVID-19 rapid tests distributed through the program went to hot spot neighbourhoods, according to provincial data obtained by the Star and never before seen by the public.

And while the province got rapid tests to some crowded workplaces and areas of high transmission at this crucial time when vaccines were only just rolling out, the internal data show that only a fraction of the tests went to communities the province designated internally as “high priority.”

Meanwhile, the government gave private schools almost 175,000 free rapid tests — more than went to paramedics, daycares, shelters and jails combined, a Star analysis of the data reveals. The pipeline to private schools was not being closely monitored by the Education Ministry, which was still advising that the tests were not necessary for public school students on the recommendation of Ontario’s chief medical officer of health.