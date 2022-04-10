The accidental ingestion of illegal “copycat” edible cannabis products is causing "serious harm" to children, Health Canada said in a warning to residents.

The advisory issued this weekend warns that illegal edible cannabis products may be packaged to look like popular brands of candies, snacks or other food products such as Doritos, Skittles, Cheetos and other brands typically sold at grocery stores, gas stations and corner stores.

"These products are illegal and prohibited under the Cannabis Act and its Regulations," Health Canada said in its advisory. "Health Canada is reminding Canadians of the risk of serious harm if children accidentally consume edible cannabis. Health Canada is aware of several cases of children being hospitalized, particularly after consuming products that are illegal and unregulated."

When purchasing cannabis, Health Canada said, purchase only legal and regulated cannabis products in plain packaging with child-resistant features and only from provincially and territorially authorized retailers.