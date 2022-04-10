The accidental ingestion of illegal “copycat” edible cannabis products is causing "serious harm" to children, Health Canada said in a warning to residents.
The advisory issued this weekend warns that illegal edible cannabis products may be packaged to look like popular brands of candies, snacks or other food products such as Doritos, Skittles, Cheetos and other brands typically sold at grocery stores, gas stations and corner stores.
"These products are illegal and prohibited under the Cannabis Act and its Regulations," Health Canada said in its advisory. "Health Canada is reminding Canadians of the risk of serious harm if children accidentally consume edible cannabis. Health Canada is aware of several cases of children being hospitalized, particularly after consuming products that are illegal and unregulated."
When purchasing cannabis, Health Canada said, purchase only legal and regulated cannabis products in plain packaging with child-resistant features and only from provincially and territorially authorized retailers.
"Store all cannabis products securely and out of the reach and sight of children, teens, and pets," Health Canada said.
The implicated products are illegal cannabis edibles that can cause serious harm when consumed, especially by children or pets, Health Canada said.
"Any products with flashy packaging, pictures, catchy names, strange THC symbols or that mimic popular name brands are illegal and unregulated, should not be consumed and should be reported to your local law enforcement," the advisory states.
Legal cannabis products are packaged in plain packaging, which helps reduce their appeal to youth and avoids them being confused with other products, Health Canada said.
Examples of copycat illegal edible cannabis can include cereal and snack foods such as chips, cheese puffs, cookies, chocolate bars, and a variety of popular candies in colourful packaging.
"These products can contain high amounts of THC, which increases the risk of experiencing adverse effects or poisoning. Parents and children may not be able to recognize these products as anything other than their favourite brands of candy or snack foods," Health Canada said.
