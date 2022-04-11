Ontario’s top doctor rules out new mask mandates as COVID-19 infections skyrocket

There will be no new mask mandates in Ontario but it makes “tremendous sense” to keep masking on public transit, in hospitals and nursing homes past April 27, chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore said as he expanded PCR testing and distribution of the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

The changes come as a sixth wave of COVID-19 is causing an estimated 100,000 infections daily. The wave is not expected to ease until at least the middle of May.

“We will not be reinstating a broad mask mandate,” Moore told his first news conference since March 9.

He encouraged people to keep wearing tight fitting, three-layer masks in crowded indoor settings and to get boosters but resisted pressures from some medical experts and opposition parties to bring back mandatory masking.

Expanding PCR testing to the people most vulnerable to COVID and making Paxlovid more widely available will help stem the rate of illness and hospitalizations, Moore said Monday.

Starting immediately, PCR tests that have been limited since Christmas are available to: anyone 70 and older, anyone 60 and older with fewer than three doses of vaccine; anyone 18 and older who is immunocompromised; anyone 18 or older who has had fewer than three doses of vaccine and has at least one chronic medical condition putting them at higher risk from COVID.

Paxlovid will be available at select pharmacies across the province beginning Tuesday with the goal of making it easier to get the drug into the hands of the infected within the first five days of symptoms.

A list of pharmacies will be posted Tuesday morning on the government’s website.

“I’m a little bit disappointed that we don’t have any details,” said New Democrat MPP and health critic France Gélinas (Nickel Belt), who noted that it can take longer than five days for people in remote and rural parts of Ontario to get a doctor’s appointment.

Moore advised anyone in the higher risk groups with symptoms of the virus to immediately contact their health-care provider or to visit a COVID assessment centre.