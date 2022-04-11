'Throw out or return': Large Kinder recall over salmonella fears expands with more Easter eggs and chocolates. Here are the new products on the list and the shoppers' warning

More Kinder chocolate products are being recalled across Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

Ferrero Canada Ltd. is recalling more Kinder brand chocolate products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold nationally and are included in a new "food recall warning" issued Monday (April 11).

The CFIA wants you to "throw out or return" the recalled products if you have them in your home.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products, it said.

The Monday recall comes less than a week after the initial recall of several Kinder products.

If other "high-risk products" are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings. The CFIA said it is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

"Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," the CFIA warns. "Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis."

Here are the new and current products on the recall list: