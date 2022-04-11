Trustees from different Ontario boards to push for school mask mandates

At the Toronto District School Board, Trustee Rachel Chernos Lin hasn’t heard of a similar motion coming forward, noting that without support from local health officials or the province “we would not be able to enforce a mandate.”

“And we worry that enforcement would then fall onto principals and teachers and other school staff who are already significantly overburdened, and they’d be faced with resistance from some,” said Chernos Lin.

TDSB Trustee Robin Pilkey said, “I have concerns that even if a motion of this nature is brought forward and passed, it would not be enforceable, both practically for our administrators and legally, as this would exceed the ministry’s instructions,” she said. “In my opinion for this to be workable, it has to come from the provincial government.”

At the Toronto Catholic District School Board, Trustee Maria Rizzo said she might consider introducing such a motion, but doesn’t want to raise false expectations in parents.

Although the province has since January published data on school closures, along with student and staff absentee rates at Ontario’s 4,844 schools, it’s unclear how widespread COVID is. In part, that’s because absence data includes all reasons, such as medical appointments, religious holidays and family emergencies.

Still, figures show a steady increase over the past week in schools reporting absence rates of 30 per cent or above — that’s the threshold that prompts principals to contact their public health units. A joint letter is then sent to parents, reminding them of the importance of vaccination, daily COVID screening and mask wearing.

On Monday April 4, 78 schools had absence rates of 30 per cent and above. Throughout that week, figures rose and by Friday 151 schools hit that threshold. By comparison on Feb. 18, a record-high 601 schools reported absences at that rate. Last week in Toronto — from April 4 to 8 — the number of schools with an absence rate of 30 per cent or more also rose. On Monday, seven schools were at that threshold, and by Thursday there were 15. On Friday, 10 schools had absence rates greater than 30 per cent.

Before the winter break, local public health units could recommend cohort dismissals, and school closures, due to a COVID outbreak. But that changed in January, during the peak of the Omicron wave, when transmission was so widespread there wasn’t enough lab capacity to test everyone who was symptomatic.

Since then, schools have not had to notify affected cohorts about positive cases — although some schools boards still do this — and public health units have not had the authority to dismiss cohorts. Dismissals or closures of a school are now “contingent on operational requirements” determined by the school board or school, according to Ministry of Health guidance. In other words, schools are closed when there isn’t enough staff to run them.

Provincewide data for school closures since the start of this calendar year show that on Jan. 21, 16 schools were closed — the highest so far. Since then, school closures have mostly been in the single digits, but 13 were closed on Feb. 3. Throughout much of March, no schools were closed. In April, there have been three days with one school closed, but on Friday four schools were closed. The data does not say where the school closure occurred. Neither Toronto’s Catholic nor public school board has closed a school since January.

By comparison, school closures throughout the province in December were mostly in the double digits and Dec. 17 — the last day of school before the winter break — saw a record high with 72 closed.

Isabel Teotonio is a Toronto-based reporter covering education for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @Izzy74

Andrew Bailey is a freelance data analyst for the Star