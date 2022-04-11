Ontario universities plow ahead with in-person exams amid COVID surge

Professor Ryan Gregory doesn’t understand why universities are holding in-person final exams as COVID-19 cases soar amid the province’s sixth wave.

“Timed sit-down exams are already stressful under the best of circumstances and right now there’s a surge. So on top of that, students have to also worry about getting sick,” said Gregory, a professor of evolutionary biology at the University of Guelph.

“Students are experiencing enormous stress. They would not be incorrect to be concerned about being piled into a room with hundreds of other students and sitting there to write multiple exams and then having to go home to their communities with their families who might be vulnerable.”

Several post-secondary institutions across Ontario are proceeding with in-person final exams in April for the end of the 2021-2022 school year, despite the province reporting record-breaking numbers of COVID cases in recent days. Ontario is now seeing an estimated 100,000 new COVID infections per day, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

As the Omicron wave hit in December, many Ontario universities, including the University of Toronto, had cancelled in-person exams and delayed in-person classes. Since then, universities have largely returned to in-person learning.

The Star reached out to eight universities in Ontario and all are holding in-person final exams in April, including U of T, Guelph, Western University, Trent University, York University, McMaster University, Ryerson University and Queen’s University. Universities said they are prioritizing the health and safety of their communities and that COVID measures including mask and vaccine mandates remain in place.

Western did not mention an option to take exams remotely. Trent said 80 per cent of exams are scheduled to be held in person, while McMaster said 75 per cent will be administered in person.

U of T, Guelph, Queen’s and York said exams are proceeding both in-person and online, depending on the course.

Many students going into exams this month are concerned about the spread of the virus and the possibility they might catch it in an exam room as case counts continue to increase.

Ziyana Kotadia, vice president of university affairs for Western’s University Students’ Council, said student concerns have been raised to the university, especially as many have contracted the illness in recent weeks.