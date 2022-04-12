'We deeply regret this': Major Costco recall of certain chocolates triggers warning to shoppers

Costco has pulled certain chocolate products from the marketplace and has issued an "important recall notice" Tuesday (April 12) about the issue.

Costco revealed through the recall warning that Kinder Brand Chocolate Advent Calendars (351g 40661), sold at Costco from Aug. 30 to Nov. 14, 2021 (all "best before" dates up to and including April 1, 2022 in Eastern Canada only), as well as Kinder Brand Chocolate Mix - 7 Holiday Treats 1589242 - sold from Oct. 25 to Nov. 14, 2021 at the Anjou, Quebec warehouse only (all "best before" dates up to and including May 20, 2022) are part of the massive Kinder brand chocolate products recall due to possible Salmonella.

Here are photos of all the recalled Advent calendars from Kinder: