'We deeply regret this': Major Costco recall of certain chocolates triggers warning to shoppers

Costco has pulled certain chocolate products from the marketplace and has issued an "important recall notice" Tuesday (April 12) about the issue.
Costco revealed through the recall warning that Kinder Brand Chocolate Advent Calendars (351g 40661), sold at Costco from Aug. 30 to Nov. 14, 2021 (all "best before" dates up to and including April 1, 2022 in Eastern Canada only), as well as Kinder Brand Chocolate Mix - 7 Holiday Treats 1589242 - sold from Oct. 25 to Nov. 14, 2021 at the Anjou, Quebec warehouse only (all "best before" dates up to and including May 20, 2022) are part of the massive Kinder brand chocolate products recall due to possible Salmonella.
Here are photos of all the recalled Advent calendars from Kinder:
Ferrero Canada Ltd. has issued a massive recall of Kinder brand chocolate products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold nationally and new and expanded "food recall warning" issued Monday (April 11).
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency wants shoppers to throw out or return the recalled products if you have them in your home.
The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products, it said.
Ferrero meanwhile, is mindful of customer concerns.
"We deeply regret this matter and would like to thank authorities for the ongoing collaboration and recommendations," the company said in a statement regarding the recalls. "We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care."
Costco has pulled certain chocolate products from the marketplace and has issued an "important recall notice" Tuesday (April 12) about the issue.
Costco revealed through the recall warning that Kinder Brand Chocolate Advent Calendars (351g 40661), sold at Costco from Aug. 30 to Nov. 14, 2021 (all "best before" dates up to and including April 1, 2022 in Eastern Canada only), as well as Kinder Brand Chocolate Mix - 7 Holiday Treats 1589242 - sold from Oct. 25 to Nov. 14, 2021 at the Anjou, Quebec warehouse only (all "best before" dates up to and including May 20, 2022) are part of the massive Kinder brand chocolate products recall due to possible Salmonella.
Here are photos of all the recalled Advent calendars from Kinder:
Ferrero Canada Ltd. has issued a massive recall of Kinder brand chocolate products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold nationally and new and expanded "food recall warning" issued Monday (April 11).
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency wants shoppers to throw out or return the recalled products if you have them in your home.
The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products, it said.
Ferrero meanwhile, is mindful of customer concerns.
"We deeply regret this matter and would like to thank authorities for the ongoing collaboration and recommendations," the company said in a statement regarding the recalls. "We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care."
Costco has pulled certain chocolate products from the marketplace and has issued an "important recall notice" Tuesday (April 12) about the issue.
Costco revealed through the recall warning that Kinder Brand Chocolate Advent Calendars (351g 40661), sold at Costco from Aug. 30 to Nov. 14, 2021 (all "best before" dates up to and including April 1, 2022 in Eastern Canada only), as well as Kinder Brand Chocolate Mix - 7 Holiday Treats 1589242 - sold from Oct. 25 to Nov. 14, 2021 at the Anjou, Quebec warehouse only (all "best before" dates up to and including May 20, 2022) are part of the massive Kinder brand chocolate products recall due to possible Salmonella.
Here are photos of all the recalled Advent calendars from Kinder:
Ferrero Canada Ltd. has issued a massive recall of Kinder brand chocolate products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold nationally and new and expanded "food recall warning" issued Monday (April 11).
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency wants shoppers to throw out or return the recalled products if you have them in your home.
The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products, it said.
Ferrero meanwhile, is mindful of customer concerns.
"We deeply regret this matter and would like to thank authorities for the ongoing collaboration and recommendations," the company said in a statement regarding the recalls. "We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care."