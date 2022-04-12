The inequitable distribution of rapid tests in Ontario

Listen here or subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts, including YouTube, where Closed Captioning is available. Stay updated on episodes via our Twitter page. If you would like to support the journalism of the Toronto Star, you can subscribe at thestar.com/subscribingmatters.

Guests: Sara Mojtehedzadeh and Rachel Mendleson, Star reporters

While Ontario Premier Doug Ford touted rapid tests as a “game changer” and directed for them to be distributed to hot spot neighbourhoods to help quell the virus, a Star investigation found that only one fifth of 20 million tests ended up in those areas in the first 10 months of the province’s taxpayer-funded screening program. In fact, privates schools got more tests than many other industries that were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. How did this happen? Who else won and lost in the inequitable distribution of these rapid tests?

This episode was produced by Alexis Green, Matt Hearn and Raju Mudhar.