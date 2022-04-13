10:06 a.m. The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 1 per cent from 0.5 per cent, the first half-point hike in more than two decades amid soaring inflation.

10 a.m. Passengers on U.S. airlines and public transit will get their first chance in more than a year to travel without a mask next week, if the federal government sticks to its current plan to let a pandemic-era mandate expire.

President Joe Biden is being urged by transportation groups and state and local officials to allow the mask rule to end, after extending it for a month through April 18 as the Omicron variant added to the nation’s COVID case count. In recent weeks, cases have started to tick up and some local governments, like in Philadelphia, reimposed indoor mask wearing.

White House and Transportation Security Administration officials are talking with their counterparts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on whether to revise or extend the mask rule. The decision will have implications for the nation’s economy, health-care system and millions of daily commuters.

9:30 a.m. St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School is closing for two days due to insufficient staffing levels with a number of teachers either testing positive with COVID-19 or isolating due to COVID-19 protocols.

On Tuesday, a letter addressed to families and staff was sent home outlining reason for this decision during the Catholic Holy Week in the run-up to Easter. A number of students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The number of people currently isolating is such that we are experiencing challenges having enough staff to safely deliver program at St Teresa of Calcutta during this time,” the letter reads.

9:07 a.m. The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported to the World Health Organization fell for a third consecutive week, a trend likely helped by the dismantling of testing and surveillance programs.

In its latest weekly report on the pandemic, issued late Tuesday, the U.N. health agency said the more than 7 million new cases reported represented a 24 per cent decline from a week earlier. The weekly worldwide number of COVID-19 deaths, was down 18 per cent, at over 22,000.

WHO said the decreases “should be interpreted with caution” as numerous countries where the virus is starting to subside have changed their testing strategies, meaning far fewer cases are being identified.

New cases and deaths are falling in every region of the world, including the Western Pacific, where a surge of infections has triggered severe lockdown measures in China.

7:45 a.m. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to resign after being fined for breaking his government's pandemic lockdown rules, saying he would instead redouble efforts to strengthen the economy and combat Russian aggression in Ukraine.

London police fined Johnson and other people Tuesday for attending a birthday party thrown for the prime minister at his Downing Street offices on June 19, 2020. The penalty made Johnson the first British prime minister ever found to have broken the law while in office.

Gatherings of more than two people were banned in Britain at the time of the birthday party to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

7:30 a.m. Greece’s health minister announced Wednesday that most remaining coronavirus measures will be lifted over the next couple of months until the end of August, including the use of vaccine certificates for access to certain services and the mandatory use of masks indoors.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said the need for vaccine certificates or negative COVID-19 tests will be lifted from May 1 to Aug. 31, and would be re-evaluated on Sept. 1. The use of masks indoors will no longer be mandatory as of June 1, he said, adding that some exceptions will remain, with details to be announced.

The requirement for regular self-tests for students and teachers to attend schools will also be lifted May 1, while any remaining restrictions on the number of people allowed into indoor areas will be lifted on the same day.

For the first time in two years, Greeks will also be able to celebrate Orthodox Easter, which falls on April 24 this year, with no restrictions on gatherings or attendance at churches or other public events. Plevris said the use of masks was still recommended for crowded outdoor events.

7:15 a.m. Residents of neighbourhoods hit hard by COVID-19 must be prioritized as the province expands its rollout of the antiviral Paxlovid, advocates and front-line community workers say.

The drug, which can help keep higher-risk people out of hospital, needs to be taken quickly — within a five-day window after the onset of symptoms — and requires skilled health-care workers to assess patients and guard against adverse medication interactions.

On Monday, the province announced expanded eligibility to testing and antiviral treatments for high-risk individuals as the sixth wave in Ontario continues to grow, with COVID-related hospitalizations reaching their highest level in seven weeks.

Wednesday 5:52 a.m.: A pill to treat COVID-19 appears to be the country’s best hope, outside of vaccines and strong public health measures, to keep hospitals from being overrun with cases of the virus now and in the future, doctors say.

But with infections surging across the country, experts say the patchwork distribution system for Paxlovid in various parts of Canada may inhibit those who most need the drug from getting it in time.

Paxlovid, an antiviral, has shown a 90 per cent reduction in hospitalizations among unvaccinated patients with the Delta variant who received the drug within five days of symptom onset.

Those who might need the drug the most would do well to learn ahead of time how they might access it, the country’s chief public health officer said this week.

“My message to all Canadians who may be at high risk, such as the immunocompromised: figure out in your community, right now, how you can get access to that medication should you need it because it is a bit different across different areas of Canada,” Dr. Theresa Tam said on Tuesday.

