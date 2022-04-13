Ottawa school board votes to mandate masks, as TDSB appeals directly to students, parents

Ottawa Public Health says it supports measures that can be taken to increase mask use during this resurgence, including policies in specific businesses, workplaces and community settings, including schools. And in the context of high absentee rates, it says schools, and boards, may want to consider temporary masking policies to provide a safer environment to support in-class learning.

Toronto Public Health has said that an update to the Reopening Ontario Act means local medical officers of health are precluded from issuing Letters of Instruction to implement local measures, including the requirement that masks be worn in schools. But the Ministry of Health says the Reopening Act was always intended to be a temporary response to the pandemic, and public health units can make use of Section 22.

At the Toronto Catholic District School Board, Trustee Markus de Domenico says, there has been “some discussion” about reintroducing a mask mandate.

“But the trustees also understand that they have no legal authority to do so,” he said. “We need the Toronto Public Health or the Ontario chief medical officer of health to say it’s mandated. The board of trustees cannot do it by themselves.”

Trustees at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board are asking local public health officials to recommend, or direct, that it reinstate masking in schools and calling on Education Minister Stephen Lecce to bring back indoor masking. On Wednesday, the board sent a letter to families saying “masks are strongly recommended and encouraged indoors” in its buildings.

Last month, the Hamilton board extended mask use in schools until April 1 — a move that neither the province nor local health officials supported. It asked students to request an exemption, but some ignored this.

At the TDSB, Trustee Rachel Chernos-Lin said the board has opted to appeal directly to families and students, rather than introduce a mandate with no teeth to enforce it.

“It is our hope that through this appeal, we can increase the number of people wearing masks and ultimately help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and COVID-related absences,” she said.

Similarly, TDSB Trustee Robin Pilkey said a mandate would not be enforceable, noting, “We would just be adding so much more pressure to our administrators and our staff.”

A study published Tuesday in CMAJ Open (Canadian Medical Association Journal), by researchers at Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, shows children play a key role in spreading COVID in households. While children transmitted the virus at a lower rate than adults, they still infected one-third of household members. The study included 695 participants from 180 households in Ottawa between September 2020 and March 2021.

“Our study was conducted when we were dealing with a less transmissible virus and pandemic restrictions were strongly in place,” said Dr. Maala Bhatt, pediatric emergency physician and Director of Emergency Medicine Research at CHEO and an Investigator at the CHEO Research Institute.

“Flash forward to where we are today with an extremely transmissible variant of COVID-19 and the majority of pandemic restrictions lifted; it’s safe to say transmission rates will be higher,” she said in a CHEO media release.

Last week, Public Health Ontario, which is an arm’s-length agency, released a document saying “temporary re-implementation of masking requirements indoors” can help reduce the risk of in-school transmission.

At the start of the school year, the province distributed 73,000 HEPA units, and improved mechanical air ventilation with the highest-grade MERV-13 filters in schools. It’s providing an additional 49,000 HEPA units to schools, and more than seven million rapid tests to schools each month, along with more funding for cleaning.

Isabel Teotonio is a Toronto-based reporter covering education for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @Izzy74