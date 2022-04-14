Other businesses that were ordered to temporarily close due to Hong Kong’s fifth wave of infections, such as beauty parlors, gyms, theme parks and cinemas, will also be allowed to re-open, although capacity will be limited to 50 per cent. Bars and pubs will remain closed.

Restrictions that currently only allow two households to gather will also be lifted.

“To relax these measures, to allow some degree of normal activities in society, with more interactions among citizens, inevitably they will come with some transmission risks,” Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said during a news conference Thursday.

8:20 a.m. New COVID-19 infections in Africa are at their lowest since April 2020 and have declined for 16 consecutive weeks, the World Health Organization said.

Over the past week 18,000 new cases were identified and 239 deaths were recorded, the WHO said in a statement on Thursday. Those represent declines of 29 per cent and 37 per cent respectively from the week before, the WHO said.

8 a.m. Jennifer Jewell ate just one piece of food per day, for years, to afford her one-bedroom apartment.

The 51-year-old lives with arthritis and medical conditions that have weakened her muscles, leaving her fatigued and in pain. Benefits under the Ontario Disability Support Program offered her less than $500 for shelter costs each month — so she dipped into funds meant for basic needs such as food to afford the $676 unit in Toronto’s Cabbagetown area where she lived for two decades.

It wasn’t ideal, she said, but it kept a roof over her head — that is, until 2020, when she left under threat of eviction, having stopped paying rent when a new landlord wanted to take over the unit.

She found herself facing Toronto’s rental market, where the average market cost for a one-bedroom unit increased by 47.7 per cent in the last decade, while shelter allowances for benefit recipients barely budged.

For three months, she couch-surfed, before landing in a west-end encampment — and later, in one of the temporary hotel shelters the city set up in response to COVID-19. With the closure of those sites now looming, her search for permanent housing keeps hitting a wall.

7:40 a.m. Chinese President Xi Jinping says his government will stick to its zero tolerance approach to COVID-19 even as public anger simmers in Shanghai and economic costs mount.

“Prevention and control work cannot be relaxed,” Xi said during a trip to the island province of Hainan, the official Xinhua News Agency reported late Wednesday, the same day the financial hub saw a record 27,719 new cases.

Officials implementing COVID Zero need to adhere to the principle of “people first and life first,” Xi said. “Persistence is victory,” he added.

Xi — who is likely to seek a third five-year term during a Communist Party congress later this year — is facing one of the biggest tests of his tenure. The lockdown of tens of millions in the city of Shanghai and the northeastern province of Jilin has fueled widespread criticisms of his government’s response to the highly infectious omicron variant.

7:30 a.m. California is no longer recommending a five-day quarantine period for people who are exposed to the coronavirus but remain asymptomatic, a move that could potentially result in a relaxation of similar rules in Los Angeles County.

Doing so, officials say, would relieve the burden for employers and institutions to keep otherwise healthy people at home following exposure. The move also reflects a new pandemic reality, according to state officials — that slowly but steadily increasing vaccination rates and the availability of anti-COVID drugs are reducing the overall risk of California’s hospitals being overwhelmed in potential future surges.

Individual counties can keep rules in place that are stricter than the state’s, if local health officials believe it’s necessary. Currently, L.A. County requires those exposed to the coronavirus who are either unvaccinated or not up-to-date with their first booster shot to quarantine for at least five days following their last exposure to an infected person.

