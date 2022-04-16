Costco updating its operating hours and here's what shoppers need to know

Costco Canada has released an update regarding a change in its operating hours come April 18 for various customers.
As of Monday (April 18), Costco will no longer be offering special shopping hours for members ages 60 or older, healthcare workers and first responders.
Since Aug. 23, 2021, Costco had been temporarily allowing priority access to its stores for Costco members who are healthcare workers and first responders such as police officers, paramedics and firefighters.
In addition, customers aged 60 and older with a physical disability were allowed into the store at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Healthcare workers (which include pharmacists and all hospital employees with a hospital ID) and first responders who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role, were also allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse.
This will come to an end April 18, Costco said in a statement on its website.
For members who do not wish to shop during regular shopping hours, Costco is advising them to visit Costco.ca for more information on available delivery options.
