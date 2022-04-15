TDSB committee wants masking, vaccination for those who work with special needs children

A Toronto public school board committee that advocates on behalf of students with special needs wants to bring back mandatory masking and vaccination for those who work with medically fragile children.

The Special Education Advisory Committee has written to the province’s top doctor requesting permission for the board to reintroduce masking rules and its vaccination policy at congregated schools that serve students with complex special needs, many of whom have multiple disabilities.

“Recent changes to COVID-19 safety measures, specifically regarding masking and vaccination requirements, have put these students at great risk of contracting the virus,” say SEAC members in a letter to the chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore. “The COVID-19 virus poses great risks for any of these students, as it may exacerbate existing symptoms of their already complex disabilities and medical fragilities.”

The committee says some parents are concerned about potential exposure at school and are keeping their kids home.

“They have been forced to choose between safety of their children, and important therapies and learning,” according to the letter sent Tuesday. “These vulnerable students must risk getting sick to be able to access education.”

The Star contacted the ministries of health and education about SEAC’s request, but did not hear back by time of publication.

The Toronto District School Board has 12 congregated schools, serving about 1,100 students with complex needs, including intellectual, physical, medical, communication, or behavioural challenges. TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said the “vast majority” of staff at those sites are vaccinated and masked.

Last month, the province said school boards were no longer required to have a COVID-19 vaccine disclosure policy for staff, beginning March 14. So the TDSB, one of the few boards that mandated COVID-19 vaccination amongst staff, revoked its policy. Ontario also lifted mandatory masking for most settings, including schools, effective March 21.

As legislated by the Ministry of Education, each school board must have a Special Education Advisory Committee, which provides advice on the special needs of exceptional children and makes recommendations about special education services and programs. At the TDSB, the committee is made up of three trustees, voluntary representatives from 12 local associations, eight community representatives and alternates. The board appoints them to a four-year term. Many members are parents of children with special needs.

SEAC chair Steven Lynette says it doesn’t make sense for the province to maintain mandatory masking in places such as congregate living settings and hospitals, but not in congregated schools.