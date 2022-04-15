Here’s how Canadians can navigate travel in the age of Omicron

That risk calculation may change if you live with someone who is elderly or immunocompromised, she notes.

It’s also important to consider where you’re going, destination, and plan accordingly. With no mask mandates in place, Rasmussen won’t be going out for dinner during her layover in Toronto, for example. But in Portugal, there is access to rapid tests, a good health care system, extremely high vaccination rates — and hopefully lots of outdoor dining options.

Finally, Rasmussen recommends having an isolation and quarantine plan. Getting travel insurance is a wise idea, she adds, in case your stay is unexpectedly extended.

AT THE AIRPORT

Keep your mask on for as much of your journey through the airport as possible, said Rasmussen.

“The best results are going to be from an N95 or N99 respirator,” she said.

For those who can’t access those masks or can’t afford them, any type of mask is better than nothing, she said. But bear in mind that the sealed fit of an N95 ensures that all the air you’re breathing is filtered through the respirator — making it the most effective form of masking.

When eating or drinking, avoid large crowds of people where possible — especially because air filtration systems will vary from airport to airport, said Rasmussen.

ON THE PLANE

The good news is that modern airplanes typically have High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters that help mitigate aerosol COVID transmission. Cabin air is also typically renewed once every 2 to 3 minutes.

“A plane is actually one of the safer environments to remove your mask for brief periods of time even if you’re around a lot of people,” said Rasmussen.

But be mindful of the fact that air circulation and filtration systems may not be fully operational during boarding, she added; try to avoid eating and drinking until the plane has taken off.

“You can turn on your personal fan above your head at your seat, and that can increase the air circulation around you even more.”

With all that in place, Rasmussen feels comfortable taking her mask off when necessary to eat or drink, she said.

BOTTOM LINE

“A lot of this comes down to, get vaccinated and use common sense,” said Rasmussen.

“If the situation makes you uncomfortable and you think that it’s putting you at risk, don’t do it unless you absolutely have to.”

That said, some people will increasingly have no choice but to travel for work, or may choose to do so for personal reasons.

In these cases, remember that no one layer of protection is perfect. But combined, the available tools can significantly increase your safety, said Rasmussen.

“These approaches have been working for me — and are applicable to your daily life.”

Sara Mojtehedzadeh is a Toronto-based reporter covering labour-related issues for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @saramojtehedz