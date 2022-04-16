President Xi Jinping reiterated earlier this week that China will adhere to the COVID Zero policy despite the hardships it is causing, with the government adamant it is less damaging than allowing the virus to spread unconstrained across the country.

8:40 a.m. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 75-year-old Republican said in an announcement late Friday he was diagnosed by his personal physician after experiencing mild symptoms such as a runny nose, head ache, body aches and a sore throat.

DeWine was administered a monoclonal antibody treatment, which is designed to fight the infection. He said he is following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol and quarantining.

The governor’s office said first lady Fran DeWine was experiencing no symptoms and has tested negative. Both the governor and his wife have received two coronavirus vaccines and a booster.

DeWine’s diagnosis comes just 18 days before Ohio’s May 3 primary, in which he faces two Republican challengers, and just eight days before former president Donald Trump plans an Ohio rally.

8:30 a.m. Three Chinese inactivated vaccines that target the Omicron variant of coronavirus have won approval to start clinical trials in Hong Kong, according to developers of the shots.

China National Biotec Group Company Ltd., a vaccine-developing subsidiary of state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group Co. also known as Sinopharm, announced the news on its WeChat account on Saturday. The trials will look at the safety of the inoculations and their ability to stimulate an immune response in adults who have received two or three doses.

The vaccines were jointly developed by China National Biotec and the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co.

Separately, an inactivated vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd. targeting the highly contagious variant has also got the green-light for testing in the city, according to a company statement. The firm started applying with multiple countries and regions for trials of the shot in February, and the Hong Kong government is the first to give the nod, it added.

Sinopharm said in a recent release that its second-generation recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccines had received approval from Beijing for clinical trials. The improved version has already been accepted by the United Arab Emirates as a booster shot and enhances the immune response to the coronavirus, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.