The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Monday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

5:30 a.m. Shanghai authorities on Monday reported the first COVID-19 deaths in the latest outbreak in China’s most populous and wealthiest city.

All three people who died were elderly, had underlying diseases such as diabetes and hypertension and had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, city Health Commission inspector Wu Ganyu told journalists.

The deaths raise to 4,641 the number of people that China says have succumbed to the disease since the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

5:25 a.m. Marching bands, ballet dancers and an important appearance by the Easter bunny brought smiles to kids and adults alike during the Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade that proceeded down Queen Street East Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a local event. It’s fun to be out in the community and my children are somewhere trying to collect candy, it’s a perfect family event,” said Alison Rutherford, who was attending the parade with her kids aged eight and 10, along with her mother.

“It’s actually a bigger crowd than the last time, pre-COVID,” she said.

The parade began at Munroe Park Avenue and Queen Street East at 2 p.m. Sunday and continued west along Queen Street East to Woodbine Avenue. It was the first time the parade had occurred since 2019 due to previous pandemic restrictions.

Read more from the Star’s Olivia Bowden.

5 a.m. Cyprus authorities on Monday made traveling to the east Mediterranean island nation easier as the summer tourist season kicks into gear by rescinding the need to undergo any COVID-19 tests prior to boarding a flight or on arrival.