Walmart making 'significant changes' in Ontario stores starting April 22 and here's what shoppers need to know

Walmart Canada sent a notification to Ontario shoppers Wednesday (April 20) about some changes to its stores beginning April 22.
The retail giant announced it's going plastic bag free beginning Friday and is advising shoppers to bring your own bags or containers, such as laundry baskets, collapsible totes, to transport your items to your car, the company said.
Walmart says shoppers can also simply use the company's carts to transport items to your car.
"Walmart Canada is serious about reducing single-use plastics," a statement from Walmart reads. "We know it’s up to retailers like us to step up and make big changes, especially when it comes to sustainability....We encourage shoppers to move away from single-use items and toward more sustainable reusable options."
Walmart will still provide:
• Bags for items sold in bulk, such as meat, fish, fruit, vegetables, nuts, candy, flour, and cereals;
• Produce bags;
• Items already packaged by means of industrial processing.
If shoppers forget to bring their own bags or containers for groceries and other items, "there will be existing and new lower-cost reusable options (shopping bags) for sale at checkout."
Walmart's New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Quebec stores have already gone plastic bag free, with Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territories and Yukon making the switch this month.
"Walmart stores across Canada are saying goodbye to plastic bags," the company said.
This change will help to prevent more than 680 million plastic bags from entering circulation each year, Walmart said.
“Eliminating plastic shopping bags is a significant milestone on our journey to becoming a regenerative company – and it’s the right thing to do,” said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. “We know this is important for our associates and our customers. I’m so proud of our team for taking this step, the most recent in a series of significant changes to ensure we’re doing right by our associates, customers and the planet and leading the way when it comes to regenerative practices.”
