Walmart making 'significant changes' in Ontario stores starting April 22 and here's what shoppers need to know

Walmart Canada sent a notification to Ontario shoppers Wednesday (April 20) about some changes to its stores beginning April 22.

The retail giant announced it's going plastic bag free beginning Friday and is advising shoppers to bring your own bags or containers, such as laundry baskets, collapsible totes, to transport your items to your car, the company said.

Walmart says shoppers can also simply use the company's carts to transport items to your car.

"Walmart Canada is serious about reducing single-use plastics," a statement from Walmart reads. "We know it’s up to retailers like us to step up and make big changes, especially when it comes to sustainability....We encourage shoppers to move away from single-use items and toward more sustainable reusable options."