More can be done to assure the public it hasn’t been abandoned to COVID-19

Is this how it ends? Not with a bang or even a whimper, but in a morass of confusion, anxiety and anger?

It sure feels that way as we slide into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, amid a conflicting barrage of signals from public health authorities and resulting frustration among a traumatized public.

If you feel adrift in all of this, take heart: you’re far from alone. We have evidence of that from new reporting by Nadine Yousif, who covers mental health issues for the Star.

Yousif’s latest sounding is largely anecdotal, but it sure rings true. She spoke to a range of Ontarians to gauge their state of mind 25 months into the pandemic. Not surprisingly, she found some are eager to put it all behind them while some others, especially those most vulnerable to infection, feel afraid and abandoned.

In the middle is another group, one we suspect may be the largest, “with emotions ranging from anger to frustration to confusion, as they agonize over how to move forward in the face of yet another wave.”

Their (our) collective frustration may be largely inevitable, given the ability of the COVID virus to mutate, presenting tenacious new variants that test the best efforts of public health authorities, seemingly from month to month.

But they are also fed by those same public health authorities and their political masters, who have pretty much vacated the leadership field at this point.

It’s been many weeks since provinces dropped regular testing for COVID cases, as the system was overwhelmed by the Omicron wave. Regular pandemic briefings have become few and far between. We’re flying blind, say the experts, yet the official message is that we all should assess our personal risk. The impossibility of doing that in the absence of data is at the root of so much confusion.

Surely it doesn’t have to be this way. “Living with the virus” does not equate with “crossing your fingers and hoping for the best.” There are things the authorities could do that would increase the chances of truly putting the pandemic behind us, and, importantly, provide reassurance that we haven’t simply been abandoned to figure it all out for ourselves.

One would be bringing back some systematic testing to give a better idea of whether the virus is spreading, and where. Right now we’re relying on extrapolations from wastewater testing, which isn’t as reliable. More information is bound to be better than less.