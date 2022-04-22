'RETURN IT': Various ice cream sold at No Frills, Shoppers Drug Mart, Fortinos, Real Canadian Superstore, Loblaws and other grocery stores recalled over metal and plastic pieces, triggering warning to shoppers

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning shoppers about a major recall impacting more than a dozen different types of ice cream.

The various brands of ice cream products, including President's Choice, Baskin Robbins and others, have been recalled "due to pieces of plastic and metal," the CFIA said in its advisory, adding the recalled products have been sold nationally.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. said the affected President’s Choice ice cream products were sold at the following stores in Ontario: Real Canadian Superstore, Fortinos, Loblaws, Valu-Mart, Your Independent Grocer, No Frills, Zehrs, Wholesale Club and Shoppers Drug Mart.

"Customers who have purchased the product can return it to their local store for a refund," Loblaw Companies Ltd. said in an email.