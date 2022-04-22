Staff absences are also forcing hospitals to redeploy nurses to cover for sick colleagues and to ask some to work overtime shifts to lessen the impact on patient care — a situation that is contributing to burnout, according to front-line workers.

New data from Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table shows the number of acute-care health-care workers infected with the virus every day is at the same level as at the peak of the last Omicron wave, and is likely even higher because official numbers are derived solely from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which is not required by all Ontario hospitals for ill staff.

5:30 a.m. The World Health Organization says that the number of reported new COVID-19 cases worldwide decreased by nearly a quarter last week, continuing a decline since the end of March.

The Geneva-based U.N. health agency said in a weekly report that nearly 5.59 million cases were reported between April 11 and 17, 24 per cent fewer than in the previous week. The number of newly reported deaths dropped 21 per cent to 18,215.

WHO said new cases declined in every region, though only by 2 per cent in the Americas. The report was dated late Wednesday and sent to journalists on Thursday.

The agency said that “these trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries are progressively changing their COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected.”

5:15 a.m. Lu Muying died on April 1 in a government quarantine facility in Shanghai, with her family on the phone as doctors tried to resuscitate her. She had tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and was moved there in line with government policy that all coronavirus cases be centrally isolated.

But the 99-year-old, who was just two weeks shy of her 100th birthday, was not counted as a COVID-19 death in Shanghai’s official tally. In fact, the city of more than 25 million has only reported 25 coronavirus deaths despite an outbreak that has spanned nearly two months and infected hundreds of thousands of people in the world’s third-largest city.

Lu’s death underscores how the true extent of the virus toll in Shanghai has been obscured by Chinese authorities. Doctors told Lu’s relatives she died because COVID-19 exacerbated her underlying heart disease and high blood pressure, yet she still was not counted.

Interviews with family members of patients who have tested positive, a publicly released phone call with a government health official and an internet archive compiled by families of the dead all raise issues with how the city is counting its cases and deaths, almost certainly resulting in a marked undercount.

5 a.m. For two years, Brampton mother Karyn Keith took extra care not to get sick with COVID-19. She sanitized and washed her hands frequently, wiped down her groceries with Lysol wipes and kept her daughter in online school until February.

Despite her efforts, Keith and her husband, a car technician, both fell ill with the virus last month after Ontario lifted most of its COVID-19 public health measures. She can’t help but feel angry, like the sacrifices and isolation her family endured were all for naught.

“How did we go from ‘we’re in it together, we are a united community’ to ‘every man for himself and I hope you make it to the other side OK?’” Keith wondered.

The sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has been like no other. For two years, daily decision-making was informed by government mandates that guided people on things like when to wear a mask and how many can gather indoors safely at any given time. But since the lifting of most pandemic guidelines in March, these tools to curb COVID-19 spread have suddenly become a personal choice.

