‘There will be an end in sight, it’s just unclear when’ — what endemic really means for COVID-19

“This terminology of pandemic, epidemic, endemic, they’re really just descriptions of what’s happening, they’re not absolute categories,” he said.

“When we say something is pandemic, it means it’s an epidemic occurring at a global level, pan demos, everybody is included. When we talk about an epidemic it means that we’ve got an acute outbreak of disease, that’s affecting a defined population so it’s a very rapid increase in cases and it’s very unusual and very noticeable.”

Ancient epidemics “often settle down into what’s called an endemic pattern, he added, “because so many people in the population are protected by natural infection and more recently by vaccination.” Sometimes they become diseases of childhood, like measles, for example, because kids are the ones left who are vulnerable, before they can be vaccinated.

​Endemic also doesn’t always mean mild, said Dr. Syra Madad, senior director of special pathogens for the New York City Health System, and the lead health expert for Netflix documentary “Pandemic.”

Although the flu is an example of an endemic disease, so are tuberculosis and malaria, which in some parts of the world still kill hundreds of thousands of people every year.

Madad noted COVID is the number three killer in the U.S., behind only heart disease and cancer, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As for how to get to endemic, she agrees with Ryan that “it depends on the immunity wall that builds in a particular population or community.” This in turn depends on making sure that vaccines reach every corner of the globe.

“We often put these arbitrary times, you know, by summer we’re going to be free of this virus and we can go back to our life as we know it, but that’s the human timeline, not the viral timeline,” she said.

The “viral timeline” can potentially take years and we “need to prepare for that,” said Madad. But that doesn’t mean the virus needs to dominate our lives as we have tools to fight it: namely vaccines but also masks, and new treatments.

“At the same time we need to continue to be cognizant that we are still in a pandemic,” she said.

“Are we ever going to get out of this? Are we going to get out of the pandemic spiral? You know, it just seems like there’s no end in sight but I would argue that there will be an end in sight, it’s just unclear when that end is going to be.”

Potential new variants and how they behave make predictions hard, said Timothy Sly, professor emeritus in the School of Occupational and Public Health at Ryerson University.

If another, more contagious one — different enough from other variants to evade immunity from previous infections and vaccines — comes along, it could extend the pandemic.

Already Omicron has led to a rise in reinfections, because it is able to do just that. But this is also connected to vaccination, and not letting the virus run amok, Sly said. If you look at the recent variants, “they’ve all come from areas of very hot, steamy viral replication in the world at the time,” he said.

“We certainly need to make sure the rest of the world is vaccinated because we’re under threat from that,” he added.

If a new variant is both more contagious and more serious, “all hell could break loose, but let’s hope it doesn’t, and meanwhile let’s try to stop the damn thing spreading by wearing a mask.”

Otherwise, Sly thinks that the disease will eventually “settle down into a yearly booster shot for everybody,” perhaps combined with a flu vaccine.

As for when COVID might finally fade more into the background? The world can learn from historical pandemics, but many of them did not have vaccines or testing, said McGill’s Hankins.

“I think you need a crystal ball — you can take bets, how about that?”

