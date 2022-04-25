Remaining unvaccinated increases risk to the vaccinated, says U of T COVID study

In general, modelling is an important tool for understanding communicable diseases, said Fisman, noting this model of different “mixing patterns” helps answer the question of how these two subpopulations — vaccinated and unvaccinated — interacting within society can “impact disease dynamics and impact infection risk.”

He said the model showed that as these two groups mixed more within their own subpopulations — like with like — the proportion of people who became ill in the vaccinated groups decreased. However, the relative contribution of risk to vaccinated people due to infection from being in contact with an unvaccinated person increased.

“The vaccinated individuals actually act as a buffer so the disease transmits less readily; the more mixing there is between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, the better the unvaccinated do. But that’s at a cost to the vaccinated individuals because the more they mix with the unvaccinated, the higher their attack rate. So they’re sort of taking the hit for the team.”

Lidia Morawska, director of the International Laboratory for Air Quality and Health at Queensland University of Technology in Australia, said the findings show “that the choices of the individual have consequences not only for them, but for the community.”

“In light of this, as a society we need to consider when individuals’ choices create risks for others and what steps to take to prevent this happening,” she said.

Afia Amoako, a co-author on the paper along with University of Toronto infectious disease epidemiologist and mathematical modeller Ashleigh Tuite, said most of the analysis was done last fall, before the Omicron variant really took hold and third doses of vaccines were introduced.

“We can’t do anything about how the virus is moving, and the mutations, which are all kind of random,” said Amoako, a PhD student at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health in epidemiology,

But there’s “lots of room to build on this model,” she added. As COVID is spread through the air, getting vaccinated is about “more than individual choices, because of how much it impacts everyone,” said Amoako.

Shweta Bansal, associate professor of biology at Georgetown University, noted that COVID transmission rates are fuelled by susceptibility, or the presence of individuals who can be infected.

“So in a community with unvaccinated individuals, there is increased risk of local surges in transmission,” she said. “However, it is important to not play the blame game. Not all individuals who are unvaccinated remain so by choice.”

In response to questions from the Star, a spokesperson from Public Health Ontario said while its immunization experts haven’t investigated this specific research question, the paper’s findings align with what is known about COVID vaccines.

“The more unvaccinated people there are, the higher the risk that they can contract and transmit the virus to unvaccinated and vaccinated people, even in a population that is highly vaccinated,” the statement said.

