5:40 a.m. China’s capital Beijing began testing millions of residents and shutting down residential and business districts Monday amid a new outbreak of COVID-19.

While less than 50 cases have been found in the city of more than 21 million since the outbreak surfaced Friday, authorities have implemented extreme measures to prevent a further spread of the virus.

Residents were staying home and stocking up on food as a safeguard against the possibility that they could be confined indoors, as has happened in multiple cities including the financial hub of Shanghai.

Long lines formed in supermarkets in central Beijing. Shoppers snapped up rice, noodles, vegetables and other food items, while store workers hastily restocked some empty shelves. State media issued reports saying supplies remained plentiful in Beijing despite the buying surge.

5:30 a.m. People who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 not only place themselves at greater risk of getting infected by the virus, but also increase the infection risk of those around them who have rolled up their sleeves for a jab, according to new Canadian modelling research.

The findings, published Monday in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal), suggest the choice to remain unvaccinated affects the infection risk among vaccinated people “in a manner that is disproportionate to the portion of unvaccinated people in the population,” the authors write.

The modelling showed these findings held true even when COVID vaccination rates are high, said Dr. David Fisman, the study’s lead author and professor of epidemiology at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health.

Read more from the Star’s Megan Ogilvie, May Warren and Kenyon Wallace.

5:15 a.m. Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives are campaigning as if COVID-19 is over – but experts say the pandemic will most likely colour the election campaign in some way, and it may even give the incumbent party a boost with voters when it comes to unmet promises.