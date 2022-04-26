Schools rely on COVID-19 rapid tests as use of more accurate PCR tests phased out

At the Toronto District School Board, spokesperson Ryan Bird says schools were told in January to use up remaining PCR tests — that’s when boards began regularly receiving rapid tests. But he says the board doesn’t centrally track how many may be left in the system.

In the fall, Ontario schools had greater access to PCR test kits, which are either a saliva test or a self-administered oral-nasal swab.

Toronto and Ottawa hospitals ran programs providing the kits to schools for those exposed to COVID in their cohort or during an outbreak. This meant easy, quick and convenient access to PCR tests, which was especially key in priority neighbourhoods with higher positivity rates.

In September, Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, Michael Garron Hospital and Women’s College Hospital, with input from local health officials, partnered by dividing the city’s roughly 1,200 schools between them. In Ottawa, the public health unit worked with CHEO to run the program there.

In an effort to build on that work, and address areas not served by Toronto and Ottawa, the province in September launched a PCR self-collection pilot program in high schools in 13 public health units. In November, it was expanded to all school boards, and included elementary schools.

Then came the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, which caused a surge in cases and put pressure on labs.

The pandemic is now being fuelled by the BA.2 Omicron subvariant, with wastewater surveillance indicating tens of thousands of new infections per day.

Alexandra Hilkene, press secretary for Health Minister Christine Elliott, says in response to Omicron, provincial testing guidance was updated Dec. 30 to prioritize PCR testing for those at highest risk of adverse outcomes and their caregivers.

“As a result, schools were advised that no additional PCR self-collection kits would be distributed, but that symptomatic students and staff could continue to access kits remaining at schools,” she said. “The changes to the provincial testing guidance enabled symptomatic use of rapid antigen tests.”

Grace Lee, a spokesperson for Education Minister Stephen Lecce, said when schools opened in September it was “with a commitment to keep students learning in-school with enhanced measures to keep them as safe as possible.”

“That is why on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, we launched PCR take-home tests for students and staff in advance of deploying 11 million rapid tests to students before the winter break — both were actions that only Ontario initiated at the time in Canada,” said Lee.

In addition to 5.2 million rapid tests sent to school boards in January, Lee noted “we continue to distribute seven million rapid tests each month, coupled with 49,000 more HEPA filter units to schools and child-care centres, along with PPE and N95 masks for staff — the only province to do so.”

The province says providing PCR tests to schools was meant to be an interim approach until it could deploy supplies of rapid tests.

Sick Kids, Michael Garron Hospital (MGH) and Women’s College Hospital no longer provide PCR tests to schools, as per guidance from the ministries of health and education. But they still process them.

“Sick Kids is continuing to process and report results from PCR testing kits received from schools in its catchment area that still have existing supply,” said hospital spokesperson Jessamine Luck.

Those who use the Sick Kids PCR test kits can drop off samples at the hospital or one of seven schools that act as a regional hub for courier pickup.

Lucy Lau, a spokesperson for MGH, says “many schools in our catchment area continue to offer eligible students, families and education staff existing supplies of take-home test kits that we distributed to schools prior to this guidance and in preparation for the previously anticipated wave driven by the Omicron variant.”

She said the goal of the take-home PCR test kits is to reduce time for testing and quickly find positive cases to stop the spread of COVID. Also, low-barrier access to PCR testing allows those eligible to get tested easily and, if they’re positive and if necessary, seek treatment as soon as possible after infection, when treatments are most effective.

“This is especially important in neighbourhoods that have historically higher positivity rates of COVID-19 and lower vaccination rates,” she said.

To date, MGH has distributed more than 60,000 take-home PCR test kits to more than 200 schools and daycares in its catchment area. Currently, the weekly positivity rate from completed test kits processed at MGH is 20 per cent. Since December 2021, it has been as high as 40 per cent.

Isabel Teotonio is a Toronto-based reporter covering education for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @Izzy74

Ghada Alsharif is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach Ghada via email: galsharif@torstar.ca