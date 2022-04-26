Meet Freshii’s new ‘virtual cashier’ — who works from Nicaragua for $3.75 an hour

In North America, Freshii typically hires for server positions that pay between $12 to $16 an hour, according to data collected by Glassdoor, an American jobs search website. In Ontario, where the minimum wage is $15 (Canadian), Freshii’s virtual cashier program could potentially save the company $10 or more an hour.

The practice is entirely legal, multiple employment lawyers told the Star.

“It’s just like any other kind of outsourcing: if you’re sending jobs to people in a different country, you’re only obligated to comply with the labour standards of that country,” said Jonathan Pinkus, an employment lawyer and partner at Samfiru Tumarkin LLP. “Being virtually present in Ontario doesn’t change that.”

Ontario’s Employment Standards Act is applied to workers who are either working in Ontario or performing work outside Ontario that is deemed a “continuation” of work performed in Ontario.

Freshii is likely relying on the argument that their cashiers’ work is not a continuation of work performed in Ontario, but rather another task that call centre workers can complete in another jurisdiction, said Michael Wright, a lawyer and founding partner at Wright Henry LLP.

Still, the program drew outrage from labour organizers who see the practice as a way to circumvent Ontario’s minimum wage laws.

“Shipping jobs to an offshore location to pay less than a third of our minimum wage here is just extremely disappointing, and, quite frankly, I’m disgusted a company like Freshii would take this approach,” said Bea Bruske, president of the Canadian Labour Congress.

“We need jobs that pay taxes in Canada and that help boost our economic activity.”

An increase in outsourcing and automation may prove to be one of the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic legacies. From factories to fast-food chains, businesses turned to technology to keep operations afloat amidst physical distancing measures and tight labour markets.

Some of those changes have sparked curious innovations. Sobeys introduced “smart carts”: shopping carts that scan shoppers’ items, track total bills, accept payment and let them skip the checkout line. Late last year, Dark Horse Espresso opened a chain of “robo-cafes” around Toronto — autonomous, contactless machines that occupy street-facing retail space and spit out lattes.

Research on Canadian automation contains mixed findings. A report released on Monday by the Centre for Future Work titled “Where Are The Robots?” argued that Canadian businesses have been slow to invest in automation over the past two decades, reducing the impact of robots and automated technology on the labour force.

The report finds that business investment innovation as a share of GDP has declined dramatically over the past 20 years, from 2.3 per cent in 2001 to 1.8 per cent in 2021.

Sector-specific research, meanwhile, has detected a drop in jobs in grocery stores and food retail. A recent report from the Brookfield Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Ryerson University found a 15 per cent drop in full-time positions at grocery stores between 2006 and 2016 — mostly from customer-facing roles.

More broadly, a report published by the International Monetary Fund last year predicted that pandemic-era automation would increase global inequality in the coming years.

Some companies have relied on outsourcing, rather than automation, to reduce labour costs. The wage differences between Canada and some countries in the southern nations are stark, making offshoring a difficult prospect to resist.

While a call centre worker in Ontario earns a minimum $15 an hour, a worker in India earns on average $0.35 (Canadian) an hour, a worker in the Philippines earns $1.65 an hour and a worker in Bangladesh earns $0.11 an hour.

“Employees were forced to work remotely during the pandemic, whether they liked it or not, and companies have realized it’s easier than ever now to send that work overseas,” said Bruske.