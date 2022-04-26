America doesn’t much care about COVID-19 anymore. Just ask Kamala Harris

Likely because of the combination of those two factors, U.S. hospitalizations are at their lowest level since the pandemic’s beginning in March 2020, and deaths have continued to drop despite a rise in infections in the northeast part of the country.

So there has been no rush with the recent Omicron variant to return to prevention precautions. The White House is appealing a court ruling that struck down the mandate on airplanes and public transit — but widespread reporting suggests the appeal has more to do with the precedent set by the decision, and that mandates won’t be reimposed in the case of victory.

The White House continues to push, at every opportunity, the message that people should get vaccinated and boosted, though it appears that message may be a matter of preaching to a well-rehearsed choir at this point. Since early February, the number of two-dose vaccinated Americans (about two-thirds) has barely budged and the percentage boosted (30 per cent) has risen only a smidge.

And while the Biden administration is distributing millions of free at-home antigen tests and high-quality N95 masks to the public (in our neighbourhood, households can pick up boxes of both at the local library each day), much of its emphasis is moving from individual efforts at prevention to mass detection through wastewater monitoring and, especially, to treatment.

On Tuesday morning, the Biden administration announced it was increasing the supply of the antiviral drug Paxlovid available free to the public (which, in a briefing call, a senior administration official said reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 90 per cent) and is ramping up a “test to treat” program in which high-risk people can get a test and, if necessary, a doctor visit and antiviral pill all in one visit, for free.

Less worry about containing the virus, it appears, and more focus on containing the damage it causes.

The final sentences of the announcement of Harris’ diagnosis reflected a sense this would soon pass. “She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The vice president will return to the White House when she tests negative.”

And what about the 79-year-old president? At the White House press briefing Tuesday, Dr. Jha said that while Harris had no recent contact with Biden, “I wouldn’t say it’s just a matter of time, but of course it is possible that the president, like any other American, could get COVID. The bottom line is he is vaccinated and boosted, he is very well protected, he’s got very good protocols around him to protect him from getting infected. But there is no 100 per cent anything.”

Carry on, then. For now, at least.

Edward Keenan is the Star’s Washington Bureau chief. He covers U.S. politics and current affairs. Reach him via email: ekeenan@thestar.ca