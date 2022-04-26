Long-term care is in turmoil. How to fix it will be a top Ontario election issue

“Long-term care provides essential care to seniors when staying at home is simply not possible any longer for them and their families. Long-term care is a haven for families when care needs become too complex and too great,” said the note from association board chair Brent Gingerich and chief executive Donna Duncan.

“Comments like the ones made today perpetuate the stigma and guilt we have been trying to overcome.”

Del Duca stood firm at a Tuesday afternoon news conference where he announced he would raise wages for personal support workers, who provide the bulk of hands-on care to nursing home residents, to a minimum of $25 an hour.

“I will not be deterred,” he told reporters, dismissing the concerns as coming from “vested interests” in the long-term care industry. “It has become so clear during this pandemic, profit and in particular eldercare are completely incompatible.”

Government sources — who zeroed in on Del Duca’s $10-billion plan to buy out for-profit nursing homes as their licences expire by 2028, and a similar promise by the NDP — said the moves would not create one new bed to ease waiting lists even as baby boomers swell the population of elderly Ontarians.

Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra’s office noted the previous Liberal government built just 611 new nursing home beds in its last seven years.

“Our government is investing nearly $5 billion to hire more than 27,000 long-term care staff, increasing the hours of direct care for each long-term care resident to an average of four hours per day,” spokesperson Vanessa De Matteis added in a statement, referring to the new hours of care standard to be in place by 2025 as more workers come into the sector.

The PC plan is to open 30,000 more nursing home beds by 2028 and with another 60,000 new and upgraded beds in development.

“We are fixing long-term care in Ontario and getting it done,” De Matteis said.

Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1