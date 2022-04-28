The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Thursday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

5:47 a.m. Taiwan, which had been living mostly free of COVID-19, is now facing its worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic with over 11,000 new cases reported Thursday.

Cases have been on the upswing since late March. In April, the island’s central authorities announced that they would no longer maintain a “zero-COVID” policy like the Chinese government’s in which they would centrally quarantine positive cases.

Instead, the government is asking people to quarantine at home if they test positive, unless they show moderate to severe symptoms.

5:40 a.m. More than 800 RCMP officers may be brought into Ottawa this weekend to support local police as they prepare for a second convoy, this time involving hundreds of motorcycles instead of trucks.

The Ottawa Police Services Board has approved the expedited appointment of "up to 200" additional officers, while as many as 631 RCMP members brought in to help end the downtown blockade in February could also be reappointed as needed.

Interim police chief Steve Bell told Ottawa city councillors on Wednesday that his force has no intention of letting the "Rolling Thunder Convoy'' turn into another illegal occupation, and that officers will act quickly when they see any wrongdoing.

"Threatening or intimidating behaviours will be addressed with all appropriate enforcement action,'' Bell said. "Investigative teams, including our hate crime unit, are in place focused on gathering evidence and laying charges where appropriate. The display of symbols of hate like swastikas will result in charges.''

5:30 a.m. Climate change will result in thousands of new viruses spread among animal species by 2070 — and that’s likely to increase the risk of emerging infectious diseases jumping from animals to humans, according to a new study.

This is especially true for Africa and Asia, continents that have been hotspots for deadly disease spread from humans to animals or vice versa over the last several decades, including the flu, HIV, Ebola and coronavirus.