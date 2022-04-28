Seven weeks, almost 500,000 applications: Here’s why Canadians are facing epic lineups to renew passports

The federal agency that oversees Service Canada said it issued 1,273,000 passports between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, compared to just 363,000 in the year prior. In the past seven weeks, it has received almost 500,000 applications.

Federal opposition parties are calling into question the government’s ability to deal with the effects of relaxing travel restrictions.

MP Daniel Blaikie (Elmwood-Transcona), the NDP critic for employment and workforce development, said it’s “not acceptable” to have people “camping out overnight to get a SIN card.”

The delays reflect the federal government’s lack of planning for the administrative capacity needed to support Canada’s post-pandemic recovery, he said.

When Ottawa ended pandemic benefit programs at the end of October, the government “told people that they should be going out and getting a job,” Blaikie said.

“Now you’ve got people that are trying to do exactly that and can’t get a fundamental piece of documentation that it’s the government’s responsibility to produce.”

All of this comes at a time when employers are “screaming for people to work,” Blaikie said.

MP Laila Goodridge (Fort McMurray—Cold Lake), the Conservative critic for families, children and social development, said the wait times are even more of a concern for people living in rural communities, some of whom have travelled long distances to the nearest Service Canada only to not be able to get in.

“This is among some of the most basic services that the government provides,” Goodridge said.

Those applying online for a social insurance number will get one in the mail within 15 business days, according to Employment and Social Development Canada. But those who show up in person can get one on the spot — that is, if they can get in the door.

Now on break from her studies, international student Namita Victor said she wanted to get her social insurance number so she could work over the summer.

“Hopefully within the next four hours, I’ll get in,” said Victor, who had at that point been waiting in a Service Canada line for more than three hours — and didn’t know if she would get to the front of the line by the time the office closed at 4 p.m.

Sarom Rho, national co-ordinator at Migrant Students United, said leaving international students without the prospect of getting a social insurance number in a timely manner “opens them up to labour exploitation and abuse,” since many have no choice but to work to cover costly tuition fees.

International students are already facing lengthy delays in getting their work permits processed with Ottawa, which is dealing with an application backlog of nearly two million across all immigration and citizenship programs. Students need a work permit before they can apply to renew or receive a social insurance number, Rho said.

Hours-long lines snaking down sidewalks. People camping out overnight, sleeping bags in tow. Others waiting for hours only to be told they won’t make it inside before closing. These are just some of scenes at Service Canada locations across the country in recent days as the federal agency deals with a massive influx in passport applications — renewals put off during two years of a pandemic where international travel mostly came to a halt. For some people, it means they can't even start their jobs as they wait for SIN numbers, and other documents, to be issued.

Krunel Vala said he was hoping to obtain his passport so he could visit his ailing mother in India. Vala said he went to a Service Canada office last week, but the line was too long. He said he returned at 7 a.m. on Monday when the line appeared shorter, but still ended up waiting more than four hours.

Service Canada said that federal health and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic have also affected its ability to deliver services.

“This includes following federally mandated occupancy limitations, which have implications for the number of staff that can work at one time in Service Canada centres,” it said. “Consequently, walk-in clients must wait for service outside the office rather than in our waiting rooms.”

The government said it has put several new measures in place to deal with the delays, including simplifying the process to replace expired passports, opening more client counters, extending Service Canada hours and hiring 500 additional staff.

Passport applications may also be submitted by mail.

