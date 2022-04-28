The next global mental-health crisis is about climate change

Most often, though, in the day-to-day, we just call these feelings by their right names: fear, anxiety, depression, despair, overwhelm, guilt, heartbreak, dread.

For a long time, those living in close connection with the land, such as Indigenous peoples and farmers, have been voicing despair as their ways of life are unravelled by human-caused ecological changes. Black Americans are 75 per cent more likely than whites to reside in “fenceline” communities that lie next to polluting oil and gas wells and chemical plants. A 2019 survey of Americans by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication found that “Hispanics/Latinos and African Americans are more likely to be alarmed or concerned about climate change than Whites.” It also found that they’re more likely to get involved in environmental campaigns due to their disproportionate vulnerability. Scientists, activists and environmental writers have also been reporting for decades on the emotional toll of their work.

So this heaviness about the state of the environment is nothing new; what is new is the popularity of labels for ecologically linked distress.

In 2019, Grist magazine called climate anxiety the “biggest pop-culture trend” of the year. Oxford named “climate emergency” the word of the year. In 2020, a national poll carried out in the U.K. found that 70 per cent of 18-to-24-year-olds were more worried about the climate crisis than they had been just one year prior. Meanwhile, a different survey conducted in the US revealed that 71 per cent of millennials said that climate change had negatively affected their mental health.

Unsurprisingly, climate anxiety affects young people the most. In 2020, more than half of 82 child and adolescent psychiatrists who were surveyed across England said that their young patients experienced this form of distress. The BBC surveyed 2,000 eight-to-16-year-olds in the U.K. about climate change that year. Most children responded with worry about how the climate crisis would affect them as they get older, one in five had had a nightmare about it, and two in five said they did not trust adults to tackle the problem.

In 2021, my colleagues and I conducted a survey that looked at climate anxiety in 10,000 young people (aged 16 to 25) in 10 countries around the world: Nigeria, Philippines, India, Brazil, Portugal, Australia, the United States, France, Finland, U.K. Forty-five per cent said that their feelings about climate change negatively affect their daily life and functioning (this could include eating, concentrating, work, school, sleeping, spending time in nature, playing). Over half said they think that humanity is doomed, and that the things they most value will be destroyed; 39 per cent said they were hesitant to have children.

Our study also showed that the psychological distress young people experience isn’t just about the degrading environment. Rather, it is linked to perceptions of government betrayal and being lied to by leaders who are taking inadequate climate action while pretending otherwise.

Ecological dread is, of course, not limited to the young. Many older folks who are in touch with their environmental identity also feel wrecked by the unravelling they’ve had to witness over their lifetime. Climate anxiety occurs across generational divides, and it is marked especially clearly where racial and class privilege intersect.

One study found that the only people typing “climate anxiety” into their search bars were in Canada, the United Kingdom, America, and Australia. In the U.S., the conversation about climate anxiety being an unbearably white phenomenon has really got off the ground. In Scientific American, professor of Environmental Studies at Humboldt State University Sarah Jaquette Ray writes, “Climate anxiety can operate like white fragility, sucking up all the oxygen in the room and devoting resources toward appeasing the dominant group.”

But it would be a mistake to conclude that this term isn’t applicable in the Global South, period. Jennifer Uchendu is a young Nigerian climate activist who has studied eco-anxiety in London as well as her hometown of Lagos. She sees clear differences between how young Brits and their Nigerian peers relate to eco-anxiety. Young people in the U.K., she says, often feel guilty about being citizens of an industrialized nation that’s making the problem worse. Young Nigerians, on the other hand, often feel angry about the environmental injustices and climate impacts they’re already experiencing, as well as fatigued by the issue.

However, learning that “eco-anxiety” was a term brought Jennifer massive relief. It explained why she was burning out on her activism with SustyVibes, the environmental organization she founded, and why she was losing faith in her work. She told me, “Every time I talk about eco-anxiety on social media, young people can immediately relate to it. I remember when I came back home and talked to our volunteers, they were like, ‘Oh my God, it has a name, it’s a thing, people have figured it out!’ And that was exactly how I felt in the U.K., realizing that this is actually valid. … I’m not crazy, I’m not overthinking, I’m not taking it too far. This is a real problem.”

I used to think about the mental health impacts of the planetary health crisis in binary terms, with a clear separation between those who lose their livelihoods or homes or cultural traditions as a landscape erodes, and the rest on the sidelines, who feel anxious from reading about those events in the news. But as my research piled up, the porous nature of this imagined divide became clear. The stress of what’s happening to the natural world is living inside people’s bodies. Disasters that affect people directly exacerbate mental health disorders; droughts, hurricanes, floods and wildfires have been shown, time and again, to spike post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and other mental problems.

Of course, it is important not to minimize the vast differences in how climate trauma manifests. But eco-distress can impair functioning even if one is far from the front lines— causing physical symptoms such as sleep disturbance and panic attacks. Climate-aware psychiatrist and historian Gary Belkin put it to me this way: “The whole frickin’ world is a disaster zone, a crime scene, there are no sidelines.” Though some of us are more privileged and protected, and will continue to be because it is not a level playing field, we are all on the field.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, for the layperson, mental health was largely seen as a problem that individuals must grapple with inside their own personal orbit. Poor mental health hasn’t been principally understood as the consequence of how we grow the economy, fund public health services, or fail to take care of one another. But the pandemic has made us notice something new.

People everywhere — and their governments — are starting to see mental health as a public health issue in a way they hadn’t before. As populations were forced to stay at home to avoid the virus in the streets, millions around the world experienced pervasive anxiety about getting infected, losing family members, and being separated from all that had once felt normal.

As with climate change, young people have been the most susceptible to despair during the pandemic. After four months of lockdown, a survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that a quarter of 18-to- 24-year-olds in the United States had seriously considered suicide. A UNICEF survey of 8,000 young people in Latin America and the Caribbean found more than a quarter experienced anxiety related to COVID-19, while more than a quarter of 70,000 French students surveyed experienced depression. This mounting evidence led the New York Times to call the situation a “mental health pandemic” that should be treated as seriously as containing the virus.

And yet the pandemic is a mere dress rehearsal for what scientists anticipate the climate crisis will do to our well-being. We are told to expect even more daunting existential challenges to come our way in the next decades, which will affect the resilience of our communities and our own interior worlds. We cannot afford to be caught unawares as we were with the COVID-19 pandemic, when at its inception mental health was not a political priority and chronically underfunded. A sober look at the pandemic presents us with an opportunity to better mitigate the mental health impacts of a warming world.

When we recognize the climate crisis for what it is — a collective trauma — we can begin to invest in our own mental health and well-being in relation to it. And the sooner we begin this process, the better, before people are even more drained from the stressful news and directly felt disasters of the day. We are all at risk of becoming traumatized by what is happening, and we would be wise to recognize that anything that helps others is a way of also helping oneself.

An adapted excerpt from Generation Dread by Britt Wray. Copyright © 2022 Britt Wray. Published by Knopf Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.