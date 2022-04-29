Ontario Liberals promise to cut taxes on prepared food if elected

As inflation rates soar to levels not seen in decades, Steven Del Duca wants to give Ontario families a tax break on their prepared meals.

The Liberal leader is promising to eliminate the 8 per cent provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax on fast food costing up to $20 if he topples Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives in the June 2 election.

“Families are being hit hard by the skyrocketing cost of food, all while the richest in our province are getting richer,” Del Duca said Friday at Cataldi Fresh Market in Vaughan.

“Our Liberal plan will provide families with immediate relief within the first 100 days of being elected, by lowering the cost of prepared food,” he said of a pledge that would cost the provincial treasury $500 million annually.