Health Canada is warning shoppers about certain products sold at Home Depot that are the subject of a large recall over the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The recall involves DR Power Brand Pro 3100 and Generac Brand 3125 Con Gas pressure washers. The product is a pressure washer with an electronic start/stop button, according to the government's recall warning.

"If the electrical contacts under the engine's start/stop button cover are exposed to moisture, under certain conditions the button may activate without being pushed, causing the pressure washer to self-start and posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning if the unit is in a confined space," the warning states. "Immediately remove the rechargeable battery from the unit and contact Generac to find a dealer who will replace the electronic start/stop switch."

Home Depot has confirmed it sold the pressure washers.

As of April 22, 2022, the company has received no reports of units self-starting in Canada. In the United States, the company has received nine reports of units self-starting and no reports of injury or property damage.

The company reported that 1,748 units of the affected product were sold in Canada and approximately 53,500 units were sold in the United States between 2018 and 2022.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure washer unless they have removed the rechargeable battery, and contact Generac to arrange to have an authorized dealer replace the start/stop switch on the pressure washer free of charge," Health Canada said. "The pressure washer can continue to be used with the battery removed but using the pull-start option to start the unit."

For more information, shoppers can contact Generac by telephone 1-855-625-2933 or visit the company website www.generac.com/estartpressurewasher.