'Do not use': Certain burgers sold at Costco may contain pieces of wood, prompting big recall and warning to shoppers by Health Canada

An "important recall notice" has been issued by Health Canada and Costco.

The recall involves Beyond Meat brand Beyond Burger Plant-Based Burgers at Costco (item # 2338620).

The recall is due to pieces of wood and the product was available in Eastern Costco locations between March 10 and 17, 2022, Costco says in its recall warning.

The Beyond Meat Beyond Burger Plant-Based Burgers, size 904 (8 x 113) g with UPC number 8 10057 29031 2 and codes "If Frozen Best Before: 23 JA 24 Lot Code: Q1B60-0022024L3" have been recalled.