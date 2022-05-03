“People are telling me that they’re really concerned … the cost of everything is going through the roof, our health-care system is in crisis, the cost of housing is completely unaffordable,” she said.

“Job number one is to defeat Doug Ford … then start to fix the things that are broken that have been broken for a long time.”

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, who is trying to rebuild a party that fell from a majority government four years ago to lacking official status in the legislature, said his challenge is to convince voters that the Grits are ready to govern again.

“It’s about earning trust and earning confidence,” the cabinet minister under former premier Kathleen Wynne told reporters in Newmarket, where he revealed a climate plan that includes cutting carbon pollution in half by 2030 and “tightening” emission performance standards for industries.

Del Duca defended a key point in that plan — the “buck-a-ride, provincewide” transit fare promise that has come under criticism for heavy subsidies that include reducing the cost of long GO Transit trips to $1, potentially resulting in overcrowding.

“I want the ridership to grow,” he said, noting use of public transit is down because of the pandemic. “People will realize over time that there are many really incredible options for public transit.”

Green Leader Mike Schreiner slammed the Liberal climate plan as “watered down, short on details” and pledged to double the size of the Greenbelt protected lands.

Schreiner, who was kicking off his campaign with supporters Tuesday night in Huntsville, will be touring Ontario in an electric vehicle and will be in Toronto and Caledon on Wednesday before wrapping up the day with a large rally in Guelph, which he has represented in the legislature since 2018.

There will be two leaders’ debates, one on Northern Ontario issues next Tuesday afternoon in North Bay, and another on May 16, when the party leaders gather in the TVO studios for a 6:30 p.m. televised event.

It will be the fourth round of election debates for Horwath, who was elected leader in 2009, and the first for Del Duca, as they take on Ford, who is hoping a recent spate of announcements to drive the auto industry into the electric vehicle age and on hospital expansions will pay dividends at the ballot box.

At dissolution, there were 67 Tory MPPs, 38 New Democrats, seven Liberals, six Independents, one Green, one New Blue, one Ontario Party, and three vacancies in the 124-member legislature.

According to The Signal, the Star’s poll aggregator, if the election were held Tuesday, the Tories would win 68 seats, the Liberals would win 37 seats, the NDP would win 18 seats, and the Greens one.

Advance polls, which have doubled to 10 days from five in 2018, will be open in all ridings from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May 19 through May 28.

On June 2, more than 7,000 polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Voters can download Elections Ontario’s free mobile app for information at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Robert Benzie is the Star’s Queen’s Park bureau chief and a reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: @robertbenzie

Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1

Kristin Rushowy is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @krushowy