Premier Doug Ford to visit LG on Tuesday afternoon to kick off June 2 election

Four years and one global pandemic in the making, Ontario’s election campaign is officially beginning.

Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford, who ended an almost 15-year Liberal dynasty in 2018, will visit the Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell at 3 p.m. Tuesday to request dissolution of the legislature.

That clears the way for Dowdeswell to issue the writs Wednesday for the June 2 election.

Ford, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, and Green Leader Mike Schreiner, who have all been campaigning for weeks, can officially hit the hustings Wednesday.