'Throw out or return': Certain snacks sold at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls part of big recall and warning over allergy concerns that could cause serious reaction

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning shoppers about another recall at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls, again over allergy fears.

TJX Canada is recalling Pimlico Confectioners brand and Keats London brand vegan chocolate products from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label, the CFIA said in its food recall warning.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

"At Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls, our customers are our top priority and the quality and safety of the products we sell are important to us," TJX spokesperson Lolin Soenardjo said in an email. "We can confirm that we are aware of the recalled product(s) and have initiated the process of removing (them) from our stores."

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction, the CFIA said, adding that shoppers should either "throw out or return" the affected products to the stores where they were purchased.

There has been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products, the CFIA said.

The CFIA is conducting a "food safety investigation," which may lead to the recall of other products. If other "high-risk products" are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

This recall comes several days after a similar recall impacted products at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls stores.

Customers with questions may contact Customer Service at 1-800-646-9466.