The Shanghai factory, which is owned by Taiwan’s Quanta Computer Inc. and makes devices for Apple Inc. among others, has been operating under tight restrictions since the beginning of April. In a video shared on Twitter and YouTube, workers rushed through barriers and tangled with guards in white protective gear who tried to keep them inside.

Quanta employees confirmed the clash occurred Thursday evening, while the company did not immediately provide comment. One worker said that people are worried about further tightening because there are positive COVID cases on the campus. The government is taking a central role in managing the plant’s operations, said another employee on-site.

6:35 a.m. Chinese cities are moving toward regular mandatory free testing for COVID-19, an approach that would cost the government 1.8% of gross domestic product if it’s rolled out to more places, according to an estimate from Nomura Holdings Inc.

Testing 70% of the population every two days would amount to 8.4% of China’s fiscal expenditure, Nomura economists led by chief China economist Lu Ting wrote in a note. That’s based on the cost of a single-person polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test of 20 yuan.

The spending could “crowd out” other government expenditure in areas such as infrastructure, the economists wrote, adding that “there are also opportunity costs, as people have to spend time every two days to take the test.”

The benefits of regular mass tests would be limited by the greater-infectiousness of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to Nomura. As a result cities will continue to face frequent lockdowns and intercity travel will remain limited, it said.

6:30 a.m. If you’ve already had COVID-19, your booster is still your best line of defence against severe outcomes, according to Dr. Barry Pakes, York Region’s Medical Officer of Health.

In his weekly update on the local fight against COVID-19, the Region’s top doctor said that while uptake on third and fourth doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been encouraging York Regionwide, questions were still being asked whether they were still necessary after a bout of the virus.

“Over 30,000 fourth doses have been administered to York Region residents 60 years of age or older (and) the fourth dose is particularly important for those over 70 and 80,” said Dr. Pakes. “So, we strongly encourage older York Region residents to get their booster as soon as possible. Anyone above the age of 12 should now have three doses and children 5 - 11 should have two doses.

“The protection provided by the vaccine (after experiencing COVID) is longer-lasting and better than having COVID-19 disease and it is also far safer. If you haven’t received a fourth dose, please make an appointment.”

While the Region continues its push for boosters, there are hopeful signs on the horizon, he added.

“It was recently shared in a GTA newspaper column that COVID-19 reports are now somewhat like speaking about the weather: it is hard to say something new, but we still need to know about changing conditions so we can be prepared and respond,” said Dr. Pakes. “But, in fact there are new developments with COVID-19 and our response each and every hour, every day and every week, so I look forward to continuing to share these updates with you.