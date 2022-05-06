“I have watched with pain as our daughters struggled with remote learning and lockdowns that set them back both academically and socially.”

A return to Grade 13 would mark one of the biggest changes to the school system in two decades and is one of several new planks in the Liberal education platform released Friday.

It includes hiring 1,000 more mental health professionals for students and staff, hiring another 5,000 special education workers to reduce wait times for students with autism, expanding the student nutrition program to provide free “Ontario-grown” breakfasts to kids who need them, and replacing EQAO testing with a new assessment strategy.

“We will work with parents, teachers and education experts to develop it,” a Liberal source told the Star.

Del Duca has already proposed building 200 new schools and repairing or upgrading 4,500 others and a firm cap of 20 students per class in all grades, a move that would require the hiring of 10,000 more teachers but has raised concerns about more split-grade classes and whether enough educators can be found in the current shortage.

He said the $10 billion to be saved by killing Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford’s plan to build Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass off Highway 400 would go toward improving public education.

Under the Grade 13 proposal, school boards would get full funding for every student and the province would “pause” the current policy of reducing funding for students taking a “victory lap” after earning the 34 credits now required for graduation.

New courses for Grade 13 would include personal finances, civics, mental health and well-being.

Concerns about learning loss in the pandemic are widespread among educators, who worry about students who did not log on regularly for remote learning, did not have reliable internet, a quiet place to study or a parent at home to help.

The end of a fifth grade in high school created a spike in enrolments colleges and universities, a phenomenon known as the “double cohort” that forced post-secondary schools to add capacity as students from both Grades 12 and 13 were hitting campuses at the same time.

