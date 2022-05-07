2022 Ontario election: There’s an app for that

Elections Ontario has launched a new modern way to connect with voters.
An app is now available on the Google Play and Apple App stores. It contains a wide range of election information, including voter information, voting locations, lists of candidates in Ontario ridings and a scannable version of your voter card.
While you can't cast a vote through the app, you can check to see if you are on the voters list.
“I encourage all eligible Ontarians to confirm, update or add their information to the voters list. Early registration makes the voting experience easier by allowing us to share important election information with voters before they head to the polls,” said Greg Essensa, chief electoral officer of Ontario.
There’s also a convenient countdown at the top of the app that lets the user know how close it is to election day.
The app is an early step by Elections Ontario into the digital arena. It allows the organization to directly communicate with electors.
A running list of the registered candidates in a given riding is updated on the user’s device. There are also links, if available, to candidates’ websites.
The app was officially launched on April 1; however, the majority of its features were not activated until May 4.
May 4 to 27: Submit your application to vote by mail by 6 p.m. on May 27. Apply online or download an application at www.elections.on.ca.
May 5 to June 1: Vote by special ballot at a local returning office until 6 p.m. on June 1.
May 12: Find a complete list of candidates for your electoral district at elections.on.ca after candidate nominations close at 2 p.m.
May 19 to 28: Vote at any advance voting location in your electoral district from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
May 21 to 27: Vote at your returning office from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
June 1 to 2: Political advertising blackout in effect.
June 2: Election day. Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
