As cycling data points to rise in ER visits, how safe are our streets?

Guests: Ben Spurr and Jim Rankin, Star Reporters

At the beginning of the pandemic, bikes became a hot commodity as people looked for ways to enjoy the outdoors. Cities like Toronto added more bikes lanes and even shut down streets for events like ActiveTO, so people could enjoy it. But now looking at the data, emergency room visits from cyclists were up across Ontario with many young people injured. More riders accounted for some of these visits, but the findings also point to the lack of cycling infrastructure that could make riding in cities safer.

