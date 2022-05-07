The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Saturday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

8 a.m.: It’s tempting to look at the job market in Canada right now and claim victory for everyone, including working moms, writes Heather Scoffield.

Unemployment is at a record low, the proportion of women in their prime working years participating in the labour force is higher than ever before, and even Indigenous women off reserve are making notable gains.

But to claim victory would be to ignore the lesson driven home by the leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that is poised to walk back abortion rights in that country, and is spooking us here in Canada.

Backsliding is a real risk when it comes to women’s progress, and the trends beneath the job-market headlines show us why.

The fear was that women would never recover from the pandemic recession. When COVID-19 prompted governments to tell most of us to work at home and shut down public-facing services, women took a huge hit. Low-wage women and racialized women took an extra-huge hit. And working parents reeled with home schooling, the on-again-off-again virtual classes, and trying to hold down jobs at the same time. Women’s participation in the workforce seriously eroded as they tried to juggle illness, kids, working from home and an unpredictable economy.

Now, after a roller coaster of massive job losses followed by massive gains and back again, the workforce seems to be behaving more like normal, essentially unchanged in April compared to March.

Read Heather Scoffield’s full column here.

7 a.m.: When Christopher DiRaddo’s second book was published last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Montreal author was disappointed he wouldn’t be able to mark the achievement with a glitzy in-person book launch.

Instead, he got creative. In addition to a virtual launch, he and his partner created special gift bags that included a signed copy of his book “The Family Way,” and drove all around the Montreal area delivering them to customers in person.