What new Omicron variants in Ontario and Canada mean for the future of the pandemic

South of the border, BA.2.12.1 was responsible for just over 36 per cent of new nationwide infections last week, and in some northeastern states the subvariant has become dominant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In New Jersey and New York, about 62 per cent of new infections as of April 30 were from BA.2.12.1. CDC director Rochelle Walensky has said preliminary research suggests BA.2.12.1 is 25 per cent more transmissible than BA.2.

“It does seem to replicate better and it probably does escape some pre-existing immunity a little better than the parent BA.2,” said Robert F. Garry, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Tulane University in New Orleans.

Garry explained that as viruses replicate, changes to their genetic codes are introduced. Most of the time, he said, these mutations weaken the virus, meaning it’s harder for the virus to compete.

“But occasionally you’ll get one that has picked up a mutation … that gives it a bit of an edge up on the other variants,” he said. “That one will outcompete the rest and that’s what we’re seeing with the new Omicron variant.”

The good news is that BA.2.12.1 does not appear to cause more severe illness than BA.2, which itself causes less severe illness than the previous variant Delta.

In a pre-print study recently posted online but not yet peer-reviewed, scientists in South Africa said that two sub-variants there, BA.4 and BA.5, seem to be able to get around antibodies produced by individuals who had the original Omicron, suggesting the potential for a new wave.

As of press time there were three cases of BA.4 in Canada, two in Ontario and one in Quebec, reported to GISAID, and one case of BA.5 in Toronto linked to international travel.

But Otto said South Africa didn’t really have a BA.2 wave, and Canada, in the middle of one, could be left with more protection against BA.4 and BA.5.

“Eventually we’ll see waning of the immunity built by these Omicron infections and we’re going to see something else come in, but the timing might not be right for BA.4 and BA.5,” she said.

McMaster’s Miller said many experts feel “considerable unease and a certain amount of trepidation about where the pandemic’s heading” because cases are still not under control.

As well, the public hasn’t really gotten a break from what can seem like one long blur of infections rather than the bit of breathing room between the original version, Alpha and Delta.

“The level of infectiousness and the ability of Omicron to really infect and transmit in people who had already been vaccinated plays into what we’ve seen with this sort of really extended Omicron wave that’s also contained ripples on top of it, as these new Omicron subvariants have popped up,” he said.

Miller and his team are working on a new kind of booster vaccine that would be inhaled, instead of injected in the arm.

The idea of the new vaccine, which doesn’t target the spike protein, is that it would give broader immunity to future variants, and also stop the infection in its tracks before it gets into the rest of the body.

A team at Yale is also working on something similar that would be taken up the nose.

“There’s no way that we can keep up with this rate of viral evolution,” Miller said.

“So targeting parts of the virus that are far less prone to change is going to be very important going forward.”

