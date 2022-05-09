The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Monday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

6:30 a.m. It’s been a while since a whole new COVID-19 variant burst onto the scene, but like a pop star with staying power, good old Omicron keeps finding new ways to reinvent itself.

A new iteration of BA.2 — BA.2.12.1 — is rapidly growing in the Northeastern U.S., and is already spreading in Canada. Meanwhile, scientists are keeping an eye on two other members of the crew, BA.4 and BA.5, that are causing some concern in South Africa and have been detected in several other countries.

The ability that this group of Omicron sub-variants has to continuously evolve — getting more contagious with each new mutation and finding ways to get around vaccination — has left vaccine researchers scrambling to keep up and an increasingly weary public wondering if this game of viral whack-a-mole will ever end.