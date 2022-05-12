Liberals fire another candidate after NDP revelations man used slur on Facebook

The Liberals have fired a third candidate this week after NDP revelations revealed the man used an f-word gay slur on Facebook, raising questions about the vetting process for Liberal hopefuls in the June 2 election.

The termination of Chatham-Kent-Leamington hopeful Alec Mazurek was announced about 30 minutes after party leader Steven Del Duca was caught off-guard about the information at a Scarborough news conference on mental health supports.

“Mr. Mazurek has officially been terminated,” Liberal press secretary Andrea Ernesaks said in a statement.

Del Duca had pledged to drop Mazurek if the revelations were true and said “reckless” comments cannot be tolerated.