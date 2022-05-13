The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Friday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.
Friday 5:42 a.m.: White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha has issued a dire warning that the U.S. will be increasingly vulnerable to the coronavirus this fall and winter if Congress doesn’t swiftly approve new funding for more vaccines and treatments.
In an Associated Press interview Thursday, Jha said Americans’ immune protection from the virus is waning, the virus is adapting to be more contagious and booster doses for most people will be necessary — with the potential for enhanced protection from a new generation of shots.
His warning came as the White House said there could be up to 100 million infections from the virus later this year — and as President Joe Biden somberly ordered flags to half-staff to mark 1 million deaths.
“As we get to the fall, we are all going to have a lot more vulnerability to a virus that has a lot more immune escape than even it does today and certainly than it did six months ago,” Jha said. “That leaves a lot of us vulnerable.”
According to the latest reports from Joseph Brant Hospital and Halton Healthcare, which operates community hospitals in the region, there are currently 18 patients with COVID-19 in local hospitals — down from 25 yesterday.
On Thursday, Joseph Brant said it’s currently caring for six confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are also 11 patients in the Oakville hospital and one in Georgetown. There’s no listed patient with the virus in Milton.
Across the province, Ontario reported 1,451 people in hospitals with COVID-19, with 175 in intensive care units.
The province also reported 2,160 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 68 in Halton, and 14 more virus-related deaths. Health officials said that the number of cases is an undercount due to testing restrictions.
Across the province, Ontario reported 1,451 people in hospitals with COVID-19, with 175 in intensive care units.
The province also reported 2,160 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 68 in Halton, and 14 more virus-related deaths. Health officials said that the number of cases is an undercount due to testing restrictions.
Across the province, Ontario reported 1,451 people in hospitals with COVID-19, with 175 in intensive care units.
The province also reported 2,160 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 68 in Halton, and 14 more virus-related deaths. Health officials said that the number of cases is an undercount due to testing restrictions.
